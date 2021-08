Pastor Joseph Agboli, founder of the popular Victorious Army Ministries, with headquarters on Acme Road, in Ogba, Lagos, is dead.

A source in the church confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday.

Agboli reportedly died in a London hospital after he was diagnosed with a heart related ailment.

He was 53.

The church was yet to issue a formal statement as at the time of filing this report.

