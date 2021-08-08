Foursquare Gospel Church Ex-General Overseer, Wilson Badejo, Is Dead

Former General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Dr Wilson Badejo, is dead.

Badejo died at the age of 74 following a brief illness.

He was the church’s General Overseer between 1999 and 2009.

Rev. Yomi Oyinloye, the National Secretary of the church, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read in part, “Dr Badejo was a great achiever, an accomplished servant of God, a role model, a bridge builder, mentor, teacher par excellence, an apostle and respected family man.

“He was a man of many parts who was able to unlock socio-cultural gateways, and in the process successfully endeared several friends and loved ones from all walks of life across the divide.”

Oyinloye requested prayers for the family of the deceased, adding that Badejo left behind an indelible mark in the heart of every member of the church.