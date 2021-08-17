Fuel Subsidy Still Remains For Now: Minister

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has assured that the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law by President Muhammadu Buhari does not translate into automatic removal of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy.

Sylva, in a message to The Nation by his Special Adviser on Media, Malam Garba Muhammad said: “We’ll engage you (reporters) on this at the appropriate time.”

Also Read: Buhari Signs Petroleum Industry Bill Into Law

This statement is different from the view espoused by Sylva some months ago before the signing of PIB when he stated that once the bill becomes a law, the subsidy would seize to be.