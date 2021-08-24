Funke Akindele Celebrates 44th Birthday

Top-rated Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her 44th birthday on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

The award-winning winning veteran movie star and filmmaker released gorgeous photos of herself on her Instagram page.

The mother of two further penned a caption to celebrate herself on her special day.

She wrote:

“+1 💃💃💃 All glory be to God!!! Happy Birthday Olufunke Akindele Bello!!! Oluwa ti gbe ori e soke, o ni subu lailai. AMIN!!!”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband, JJC Skillz on Monday, August 23, 2021.

The actress had also shared in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo that she regrets succumbing to societal pressure to get married which is part of what crumbled her first marriage.