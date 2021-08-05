Ganduje To Secessionists: Drop Your Agitation, Let’s Dialogue

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed that the agitation of secessionists is not the solution to the challenges confronting the country.

Ganduje spoke on Thursday at a public lecture in Abuja organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Press Corps.

The governor stated that the secessionists should have a change of heart and embrace dialogue over their grievances.

“Let me repeat here that Nigeria is a united and indivisible country. Our constitution has taken care of that. I don’t see secession as the way out of the current challenges afflicting the nation,” he said.

“Instead, advocates of secession should have a change of heart and I recommend dialogue as a crucial option for addressing their problems.

“Besides, there is a National Assembly where some of the grievances can be addressed. Because dialogue is a far better alternative that costs less than consequences of the wedge that has been erected to frustrate more flow of conversations between the government and citizens to arrive at a national consensus.

“And the sooner we face issues such as the huge infrastructure deficit, our shrinking oil revenue, looming food insecurity as a consequence of insecurity in our agriculture zones, the better.”

Speaking further on nation-building, Ganduje stated that Nigeria cannot afford another civil war, noting that countries that have broken up are still in crisis.

“Can we afford another civil war? No we cannot. Nigeria will continue to be a united Nigeria,” he said.

“See Ethiopia, Sudan that have broken up are still in crisis. See south Sudan today.”