Gani Adams: South-West Lost Over N3bn As Ransom To Bandits In Four Years

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has expressed that victims of kidnapping in the south-west region lost over N3 billion, paid as ransom, within the last four years.

Adams stated this on Thursday, during a conference organised by the south-west security stakeholders group (SSSG), which held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Noting that insecurity in the region has reached an alarming dimension, Adams stated that the group was formed to address security challenges in the south-west.

He also said the group will partner with security agencies across states.

Also Read: How Cattle Rustling Snowballed Into Banditry In North West -Masari

“The south-west has lost over N3 billion as ransom paid to bandits and kidnappers ravaging the region in the last four years. And sadly too, we have lost a good number of our great sons and daughters to the criminal activities of the killer herdsmen and bandits,” he said.

“The situation in the country is so worrisome that travellers can hardly travel for a journey of about six hours in the country without facing the trauma of being kidnapped or killed by bandits. The recent killing in Jos was a sad reminder of the gory situation we face daily across the country.

“Insecurity has reached an alarming dimension where there is urgent need for us to take drastic action towards ending the prevailing scourge.”