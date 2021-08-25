“Get Your PVCs,” MI Abaga Laments Over Ordeal At Police Station

Popular Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI, has taken to his Instagram page to share his recent ordeal at a Nigerian police station.

The veteran hip hop artist shared how dilapidated he found the state of things at the police station.

According to the rapper, there is a lot of work to do in this country.

The rapper further urged everyone to go and get their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs).

He wrote:

“Spent two hours in a police station last night.. The working conditions, mental conditioning, dilapidation..We have work to do as a country! Get your PVC. No. Really. Get your damn PVC.”