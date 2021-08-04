‘God Has Shamed The Ones That Wanted Bad For Me,’ Singer Buju Says

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Buju, has said that God has shamed the ones that wanted bad for him.

The ‘Lenu’ crooner took to his Twitter page to give a lengthy rant.

This comes shortly after Buju received backlash from netizens for his old tweets trolling top Nigerian artists.

Buju wrote:

“Bro I can cry cause God has blessed me!! God has really really blessed me and shamed the ones that wanted bad for me! I don’t even deserve it sometimes but I swear GOD HAS BLESSED MEE!! ❤️❤️

I was in a very very very VERY terrible place this time last year! I was confused I really wanted to stop music cause I wasn’t me! I wasn’t myself! God has really done something great with me and all I needed to do was trust him , MYSELF and my TEAM. Everything else is FAKE!”

See his full post below: