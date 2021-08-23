Govt Must Reduce Borrowings: Lawan

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has underscored the need to reduce external borrowing through the blockage of revenues leakage from government agencies.

Lawan spoke Monday at the Presidential, Villa Abuja, while interacting with State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President of the Senate said federal, State, and local governments must swiftly find lasting solutions to the menace of agencies that were not remitting revenues to the treasuries.

He said: “We also had discussions on some other governance issues that have to do with making the revenues in the country, especially for government at the federal and the state levels, and even local governments even more.

“There are so many agencies of government that are not remitting their internally generated revenues and this is something that we have to address and address as stiffly as possible and as quickly as possible because we need to find a way of reducing the borrowing that we do.

“So, if there are areas that we can now get revenues that will help us reduce the amount of borrowing, then so be it and this is something that we all agree with Mr. President that we should continue to look at those areas that we need to improve on revenue generation and collection.”