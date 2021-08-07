‘Grass Is Not Always Green On The Other Side,’ Betty Irabor Dishes Marriage Advice

Seasoned media guru, Betty Irabor, has dished some nuggets of wisdom on marriage as she celebrates 37 years of her marriage.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share her wedding picture.

She penned a piece of advice thus:

“Listen! The fact that we hear so many negative news about married couples getting divorced every day doesn’t mean there are no true happy marriages out there either. “Forever after” just requires a lot of commitment, more open communication, empathy as well as Trust.

You can’t love someone you do not trust! 💕 And you do not bail on someone you love at the first sign of “inconvenience” …There will always be DEM days….But you will be alright as long as you focus on the best of both of you and not the worst … And remember, the grass is not always greener on the other side… 💕”