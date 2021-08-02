Gunmen Attack Plateau Community, Kill Seven, Raze 250 Houses

An attack by gunmen on a Plateau community has left at least seven people dead, according to residents.

The gunmen killed seven persons and razed 250 houses in some communities in Miango chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau, according to a statement by the Iregwe Development Association (IDA) on Sunday, in Jos.

The statement signed by Davidson Malison, it’s National Publicity Secretary, stated that the attackers also injured many others and destroyed over 40 farmlands in the area.

He explained that the incident occurred on Saturday night, adding that the injured were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“The attack, which lasted for over four hours unhindered, left over 250 houses razed down in Zanwra, Nche-Tahu, Rikwe-Rishe A and B, Ri-Dogo, Nchu-Nzhwa all in Jebbu-Miango communities of Miango chiefdom.

“Seven people were killed, while several others were injured and are receiving treatment at undisclosed hospitals.

“Over 40 farmlands with a variety of crops were completely destroyed and several household items and domestic animals were carted away,” the statement said.

Mr Malison, who described the situation as “unfortunate”, urged government and security agencies to intensify effort towards securing the lives and property of the people.

Ubah Ogaba, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau police command, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said that the command had since deployed its personnel to the area to ensure law and order.

“The police is on top of the situation; more personnel have been deployed to the area. Investigation is also ongoing to bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Plateau has witnessed several such attacks by armed men, mainly on farming communities.