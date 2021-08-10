Gunmen Attack Police Station In Anambra; Kill Four Officers

Four policemen have been reported killed during an attack by gunmen on the Police Area Command in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The attack which occurred on Monday was alleged to have been carried out by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, told newsmen that his office had yet to receive a detailed report on the incident. He, however, said that the police battled the assailants and warded them off.

According to sources, the gunmen stormed the Police Area Command on Monday afternoon and engaged the security operatives in a fierce gunfight.

The gun duel with the assailants – who came to the police facility in about seven vehicles – lasted for more than one hour.

This caused pandemonium among residents in the area who scampered to safety.

The police could not immediately respond to the claim at the time of filing this report.

The attack is believed to be a reprisal for the killing of two suspected members of the proscribed group on Sunday morning.