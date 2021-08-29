Gunmen Kill Senator’s Son In Kaduna

Gunmen have killed the son of Senator Bala Na’allah, the senator representing Kebbi South senatorial district.

The deceased, Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, who was a pilot and the eldest child of the Senator, Abdulkarim Bala Na’allah, was killed at his Malali Residence in the Kaduna metropolis.

Although the police authorities in Kaduna State have confirmed the incident, they did not give details.

The Special Adviser to Senator Na Allah, Garba Mohammed, while confirming the tragic incident, said the assailants had gained entrance to the house through the roof behind the house and entered his section through the ceiling.

He said a neighbour’s security guard had noticed the gate of the deceased home opened and raised the alarm which led to the discovery of the remains of the pilot.