Hijrah: Oyetola Declares Monday Public Holiday

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has declared Monday, August 9, a public holiday to commemorate the Islamic new year — Hijrah 1443 AH.

The information is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr. Tajudeen Lawal, on Friday in Osogbo.

Hijrah is the first day in the Islamic New Year calendar.

The governor enjoined both Muslims and people of other religions to use the holiday to pray for the growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.