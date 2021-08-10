How Politics Of No Ideology Destroys Nigeria ― Olawepo-Hashim

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has advocated ideological politics.

Olawepo-Hashim made this call in a statement entitled ‘Time to Return to Ideological Politics’, on Tuesday.

He stated that politics of no ideology, no value, no character, no principle had impoverished Nigerians, divided the nation and created hopelessness and apathy.

He stated that one of the greatest setbacks that befell Nigeria’s politics in the past 32 years was the practice of electing people into offices without any definite political programme, principles and set of values as it was in the First and Second Republics.

He stated: “In the First Republic, there were clear political guidelines, philosophy and roadmap that distinguished most political actors forming the basis for electorates to make informed political choices. Most people did not become leaders simply because they felt like stepping to public office as a new title for vain or egoistic pursuits. That brand of elevated politics made for rapid development of the country at the end of colonial rule.”

“As a result of the now absence of ideological and value-driven politics, some crooks, empty and ignorant people have assumed political offices at various levels. Mundane and negative issues such as tribal cleavages, thuggery, money, evil oaths of loyalty administered by power brokers have become the main drivers of political contest since electorates can not establish pragmatic differences between most contenders.

“A regime of political packaging of those who have helped themselves with the public till, have been imposed on the nation, common thieves are coronated as heroes… come back quickly to complain of lack of performance at different levels of governance.

“It’s time to return to politics of ideology to save our dear nation. Electorate have to be presented with clear choices based on roadmap for social and economic development. The scrutiny and examination of the histories, values antecedent of contestants must form one of the basis for political leadership recruitment. That was the way politics delivered value in the First Republic and that is the way politics delivers in advance nations.”