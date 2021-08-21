How To Get A Good Wife, Actress Mary Remmy Njoku Tells Men

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, has shared with men the best way to get and have a good wife.

The mother of three took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share a picture of herself and her husband, Jason Njoku.

The Director General of Rok Studios then shared some nuggets she applies to her marriage.

“I am supportive wife cos my partner is a good husband. He is a good husband cos I am a great wife. If you want a good wife, start treating her like one. If you want nice, Be Nice. If you want support BE Supportive. If you want love, BE Loving. If you want romance BE Romantic. And if you want trouble…….Don’t make any effort. It takes two,” she wrote.