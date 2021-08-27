How To Know He Is Husband Material, By Daddy Freeze

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze, has said that a man who would rather buy a car for his mum instead of his pregnant wife is far from being a marriage material.

The controversial on-air personality pointed this out on his Instagram page.

He further advised Nigerian women to ask their husbands-to-be before getting married to know if they would buy their pregnant wives a car or buy for their mothers first.

He wrote:

“Dear Nigerian women…. Before you marry, ask your husband to be (with style just to pick his brain), “when we marry, who would you buy a car for first, me or your mum?” If he says his mum, RUN! Any man who wants his pregnant wife to trek while his mum drives, is in my humble opinion, far from marriage material.”