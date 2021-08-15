I am going to bring Maria into Nollywood & make her great because she is innovative like Adesua Etomi – Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood’s Uche Maduagwu is never out of ideas when it comes to bashing colleagues in the movie industry is in the newws.

Actor Uche Maduagwu in a recent IG post has claimed that he’s going to bring BBNaija’s Maria into Nollywood because she’s just simple and innovative like Adesua Etomi.

The actor added that Maria has a gift of being simple and innovative and that is what makes her unique in the house but most people don’t see it that way and even her colleague Boma thinks otherwise.

See his post below: