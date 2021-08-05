I Borrowed Money To Buy A Blackberry Passport Phone To Belong — Actor Sylvester Madu

Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu, has talked about the importance of time in everything.

The movie star penned a lengthy post on his Instagram page about how he purchased

“I Love time. You know why? Because time places a value on everything you have or do, whether it is good or bad, right or wrong. Let me begin with the Almighty…. BLACKBERRY PASSPORT….

You and I thought it was the best of phones, such that no other can be better. Lots of relationships and even marriages broke because of this phone.

I had to borrow money to buy it just to belong. But just yesterday I saw it lying helplessly and uselessly in one if my wardrobe untouched and unused for years..

What am I trying to say….those things you value so much and even dying for, is it really worth it? What will be the value in 5 or10 years time?”

See his full post below: