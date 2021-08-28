I Can Never Date A Broke Man – Tacha

BBNaija Pepper Dem season former housemate, Tacha, has said that she can never date a broke man.

The reality TV star cum multiple brand influencer and ambassador said this as a guest on the recent episode of popular breakfast show, Your View.

In her words:

“I am so sorry, I can’t date a responsible but broke man. Everyone has his/her own spec so I will urge people to go for their spec. As for me, my market is expensive.”

Read Also: The Idea Of Marriage Frightens Me – Tacha

She continued:

“Well, I love to make virtual friends even though it is not advisable but most of my friends are actually people I met online. Don’t expect me to post my picture on social media saying I’m single and searching but I can indirectly shoot my shot. But, my man must be rich, hardworking, sweet and encouraging, God fearing.”