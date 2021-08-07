I Don’t Avoid Romantic Roles – Actress Benita Ugochukwu

Nollywood actress, Benita Ugochukwu, has said that she does not avoid playing romantic roles despite that she is married.

The actress and entrepreneur told Saturday Beats that it is not a big deal for a married woman to act romantic scenes.

In her words:

“I don’t avoid romantic scenes. Acting such scene does not mean one is getting intimate with one’s co-actor. It is all about make-believe.”

Speaking on the influence social media has had on her career, the actress said, “I like the fact that it helps us connect with fans all over the world. A lot of fans, including those in other countries, have written to me, telling me how much they admire my work and are inspired by me.”