I Don’t Want To Be President – Former Kano Emir Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi Lamido has declared that he does not want to be President or go into politics.

The former Emir stated that he has secured admission to the University of London for a PhD in Law programme.

He will be writing on “the codification of Muslim family laws an instrument of social reform”.

Speaking at a reception in his honour to mark his 60th birthday in Abuja, Sanusi stated that fear and greed are the two critical factors that have destroyed Nigeria.

He said his prison experienced has moulded him not to be afraid of going to prison or dying.

Sanusi noted the country has a problem if privileged Nigerians fail to think of how to help the less privileged every day.