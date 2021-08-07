I Find It Sexy When Men Show Emotions – Actress Juliet Njemanze

Nigerian actress, Juliet Njemanze, has said that she finds it sexy when men show their emotions and bare their vulnerability.

Sharing her opinion on men expressing their vulnerability and emotions in a video posted on social media, the film star said:

“I find it really sexy when a man shows vulnerability. I mean, it doesn’t make you any less of a man if you break down your walls and show your emotions. If anything, it makes you really really sexy. Sexy because you accept that you are human. Sexy because you accept that you have blood running through your veins and you have a heart that pops.”

