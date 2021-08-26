I Pray For A Solid, Worthful Companion – Singer Ric Hassani

Popular Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, has revealed his desire to have a solid and worthy companion.

According to the ‘Gentleman’ crooner, it’s become so scary for him to find a partner considering what he has been through.

In his words:

“Life partnership is a make or break, and I say it from first-hand experience. I travel the world, make and have some really interesting amounts of money, come back to this big, incredibly arranged house, but I come back to no one. I love the peace because it’s priceless, but deep down I pray God sends me a solid, & worthful companion. Amen.”