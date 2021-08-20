‘I Put The Music First Without Fear,’ Tiwa Savage Says As She Releases New EP

Popular female Afrobeats music star, Tiwa Savage, has offered a short background to her new EP dubbed ‘Water & Garri’ released on Friday, August 20, 2021.

According to the music superstar, the five-track EP is an expression of freedom for her.

The Motown Records artist further added that she didn’t know what to expect when she released the body of work.

In her words:

“I took a chance, I broke free, I put the music first, I created without fear. I didn’t know what to expect when I dropped this, but you all feeling this EP means I can never go wrong if I truly listen to my heart.”