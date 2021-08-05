I Quit An 8-Digit Job For My Career – DJ Big N

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Nonso Temisan Ajufo, alias DJ Big N, has revealed how he quit an 8-digit job to become a disc jockey.

The Mavin Records disc jockey revealed this during a question-and-answer session via his Instagram Story.

A follower had asked:

“When you look back, what motivated you greatly to come this far for your passion?”

Read Also: DJ Big N Slams Those Advertising Beauty Products With Filters

To which the disc jockey replied:

“Truthfully aside from family, I had an easier way out already. I had an 8 digit job waiting for me already. I chose to go this route. It’s the love for music. It’s the look on people’s faces after I have entertained them. It’s how music can change someone’s mood instantly. I needed to champion that.”