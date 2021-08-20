I Quit Talking About Pastors, Politicians – Samklef

Controversial Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, has announced his decision to quit talking about pastors and politicians.

The music producer turned blogger took to his Instagram page to announce his decision.

He wrote:

“On this day I wash my hands of all radically themed debate and posts, just like the day I quit cigarettes, today I stop all talks about pastors and politicians. My love and passion for spreading awareness to my people will no longer be the driving force of my content. “You can take a horse to the stream but you can’t force it to drink””.