I thought Jim Iyke was once delivered from the spirit of anger – Awuzie

A Facebook user identified as Charles Awuzie has subtly shaded Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke who physically pummeled colleague actor, Uche Maduagwu.

Recall, Jim Iyke set the internet ablaze when a video of him replicating the same roles he assumes in Nollywood by attacking Uche Maduagwu days after he accused him of being a ritualist whose source of wealth is questionable.

Uche Maduagwu incurred the wrath of Jim Iyke when he said the extremely lavish lifestyle of the Nollywood bad boy could not be funded by his movie career so the police have to arrest him and subject him to intense interrogation.

He was heard saying confidently thus;

“Please nobody should beg me on this matter because I have already made up my mind on this issue. Is JimIyke the only one in nollywood? Look at the expensive lifestyle e dey LIVE up and down in Lagos and Abuja?

Someone told me e no DEY buy expensive clothe from naija again, e now import the most expensive ones abroad, please what is his source of wealth again?

Any day we meet or see I go use my Abuja connection to beg EFCC boss to invite am, we never recover from what hushpuppi do us, now this one is changing expensive CARS up and down like Hushpuppi of movie industry, even if dem pay me ten million Naira to enter movie location with am, if e no tell us his source of wealth I go refuse.”

So evidently, this infuriated Jim so much that he vowed to show Uche a big lesson the day he meets him face to face. And he did this by tracking Uche’s office where he attacked him, amidst kicks and punches.

While sharing two kobo on the trending subject matter, Mr. Awuzie, a cybersecurity expert based in South Africa questioned Jim’s reaction to the allegations, which was largely due to anger.

He took to Facebook saying, “By the way, I thought #JimIyke was once delivered from the spirit of anger 😂.”

