I Won’t Allow My Son Call My Husband ‘Dad’ – Toyin Lawani

Popular fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has said that she does not approve of her son addressing her husband, Segun Adebayo, as ‘dad’.

Lawani opened up about this after a follower dropped a comment on her Instagram page that reads:

One day Tenor will call Uncle Segun “DAD”. God bless your home Tiannah.”

The celebrity stylist saw the comment and expressed her displeasure.

She wrote in reply:

@daisy_macaulay I won’t let him do that no matter what. Is it like he doesn’t have his own dad. No is no. That’s wrong.

To further clarify her stance, the celebrity stylist wrote a lengthy post to insist that none of her children will call their stepfather ‘dad’.

See her post below:

 

