I Won’t Clarify The ‘Fake’ Recording – Tonto Dikeh’s New Man, Prince Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh‘s new man, Prince Kpokpogri, has said that he will not be clarifying the voice recording leaked by Gist lover to accuse him of cheating on the actress with Nigerian socialite, Nwaoha Chioma Blessing Alex.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the politician responded to the allegations in an Instagram post. He described the voice recording as fake and promised to clarify the real voices from the fake voices on Sunday, August 22.

On Sunday afternoon, Kpokpogri, however, changed his mind as he captioned his photo thus:

“For those waiting for clarification, is Instagram my father’s company that I’m coming to defend his business??? Abeg make I go London go enjoy live premier league jare. Fake news and audio.”