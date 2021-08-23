I Worry About Fake Friends Over Enemies: Chidi Mokeme

Popular Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme, has said that he worries more about fake friends than enemies.

The veteran film star said this in the caption of his recent Instagram post on Monday.

The actor wrote:

“I have no fear for my enemies cos I can very well handle my adversaries. It’s the ones that call themselves “friends” that I worry about. They keep me alert. They keep me on my toes. They keep me looking over my shoulders. They make me sleep with eyes wide open. And for them “friends”, my help cometh from above. So, I look up to Jehovah. But I still keep my finger on the trigger. Stay Woke. Shine your eyes…I take no prisoners…”