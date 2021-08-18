If You’re Jobless In The UK,US, You’re Lazy – Actor Williams Uchemba

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Williams Uchemba
Williams Uchemba

Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba, has said that only lazy people will find themselves in the UK or the US and still be jobless.

According to the movie star, a system that works will always provide employment for her citizens.

Read AlsoMy Wife Put Her Medical Profession On Hold To Help Me Build My Dreams — Actor Williams Uchemba

In his words:

“If you don’t have a job in the UK or US you are either proud or very lazy.. Even people with 0 education as a cleaner or factory worker get a minimum of €1,400 a month (after tax oooo). That’s N980k a month, even a bank job in Nigeria won’t give you that. The only issue is that the bills will take most of it back, but at least you have food and a roof over your head.”

See his post below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here