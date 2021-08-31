I’ll Deliver Quality Projects In Rivers Till 2023 —Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that he would continue to deliver quality projects to the people of the state until the end of his second term tenure in 2023.

The Governor stated that he has approached governance with human face through ambitious investment in basic infrastructure and creation of the necessary environment for economic growth in the state.

He maintained that the enormous infrastructural achievements recorded by his administration have been made possible by the prudent management of state resources.

Wike said this after inspecting the on-going construction of the Rumuepirikom, Rumuola, G.R.A junction, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyovers; and dualisation of Ezimgbu road and Tombia road extension in Port Harcourt on Monday.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘We’ve approached governance with human face-wike,’ which was signed by his Media aide, Kelvin Ebri, in Port Harcourt.

“How I wish I had all the time to do everything. It would have been my pleasure that in my time every community in the state could say I was able to touch them,” Wike said.