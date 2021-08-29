I’ll Rather Be A Rich Tout Than Broke Celebrity – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing, has said that she would rather be a rich tout than a broke celebrity.

The movie star took to her Instagram Stories to make this known.

According to the actress, there is no benefit in being popular without having money.

In her words:

“Who popularity without money help? Ain’t ready to be a broke celebrity. I rather be a rich tout #nbs,” she wrote.

The mother of one had earlier dragged those accusing her of showing fake love on Instagram. The actress wrote that she can’t be frustrated out of Instagram and she won’t allow herself to be bullied.