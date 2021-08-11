I’m Determined To Rule This Country Someday – Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said that she is determined to rule Nigeria someday.

The movie star revealed this as she posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page.

According to the actress, she is going back to school because of her determination to rule Nigeria someday.

In her words:

Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. BACK TO School. I AM DETERMINED TO RULE THIS COUNTRY SOME Day. I AM THE PROCESS TO THE QUALITY OF LIFE I Want,” she captioned the photo.

