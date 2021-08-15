I’m Not Contesting For Any Political Office In 2023, Says Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has once again distanced himself from competing for any political office after the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

The governor spoke when he appeared at NAN Forum, the flagship interview programme of the News Agency of Nigeria.

Recall that some weeks ago, Masari announced that he would leave politics for charity works in 2023.

Speaking during the interview on Saturday, Masari stated that having served the people in various capacities, he would not seek political office again but support the younger generation to assume leadership positions.

Masari said, ”I am not going to contest for any office either in the party or in government.

”I was in the National Assembly as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, so what should I go back to the place to do again?

“In the party, I was the Deputy National Chairman of APC for the north. So what should I go back to the party to contest for?

“In the state, I have gone up to the level of a governor, where will I go? I think it is time to allow the younger generation to play their own part.”