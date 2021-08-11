“I’m Not Married Yet,” Mercy Eke Reveals

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four winner, Mercy Eke has revealed her marital status to a curious fan who asked if she is married.

The reality TV show winner cum multiple brand ambassador started a question-and-answer session via her Instagram Stories urging her fans to ask her anything.

A question then came in:

Is it true you are married?” 

To which the reality TV star replied:

Well… No go de believe anything you see ooooo, all na engagement them de find.”

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star began referring to herself as Mrs. H shortly after she announced her breakup with Ike.

The reality TV star’s post

