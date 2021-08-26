I’m ready to get married — Actress Inem Peter reveals

Actress Inem Peter seems ready to take on a new phase of her life and she shared the news in an Instagram post.

The actress explained that she is ready to launch the next phase of her life as she called on men who are also looking for a woman to call their wife.

Inem gave assurances of all that she is willing to do for any lucky man who comes her way. The screen diva said she has no problem with cooking, cleaning and even going the extra mile in ‘the other room’.

Her post read in part:

“I’m ready to wash your clothes three times in a week, serve you in the house and other room just as you want it. I’m ready to cook your meals 3-4 times in a day. No stale food, no microwave, no warming. Please come and use me, I am all yours.”

See her post below: