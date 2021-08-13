INEC Raises The Alarm Over Fake CVR Online Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over the existence of fake continuous voter registration (CVR) portals.

In a statement issued on Friday by Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner, the electoral body stated that its attention has been drawn to the existence of another website different from the original portal.

The commission dissociated itself from the website, adding that it did not authorise any organisation to collect details of citizens.

Also Read: CVR: INEC Announces New Date For Physical Registration

“The attention of the commission has been drawn to a post, which is currently being circulated on the social media, about a website for INEC voter registration which is different from the INEC CVR Portal,” the statement reads.

“The address of the fake portal is https://register.inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/INEC-PvcReg2021.

“INEC wishes to totally disassociate itself from this website and any activity carried out on it.

“The commission states that it has not accredited any agency or organization to capture details of intending voters on its behalf.

“The general public is hereby informed that the INEC continuous voter registration (CVR) online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org.”