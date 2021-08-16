Influencer Outreach: Tips for Doing It Right

One of the top ways to promote your business and your products these days is by getting popular influencers to talk about your brand on their websites and social media channels. With the right influencers supporting you, you can expand your reach, effectively getting your message across to a much broader audience than you would be able to get on your own. The key, though, is to know how to find and select the right influencers, and how to entice them to promote your brand.

How can you perform influencer outreach the right way to ensure you get the best results? Here are some tips to help you get started.

Start by Making a List of Influencers You Think Are a Good Fit

Before you can begin contacting influencers, you need to know who you are going to reach out to. Although you might be tempted to just search for influencers and contact all of the people you find, it is much more strategic to carefully research the influencers that will be right for your brand. This will take some time, but it will definitely be worth it.

Start by searching on the most popular social media platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. Perform a search using hashtags that are relevant to your brand and products—in other words, the same types of hashtags that people would search when looking for the types of things that your business has to offer.

As you find influencers who are talking about businesses that are similar to yours, rate them based on the number of followers they have, the quality of their content, and the consistency with which they post. Also, check out their website, YouTube channel, etc. Really get to know what they’re all about.

Consider Doing More Than the Basic Level of Research

Researching influencers that you are thinking about working with involves looking at the content that they put on their website and on their various social media pages. But it is also a good idea to dive into how long they have been working as influencers, as well as what others have to say about them. Do they have a good reputation amongst other influencers and amongst consumers, for example? Have they been doing this a long time so you can rest assured they have plenty of experience?

You might even want to do a bit of a background check on Nuwber to be sure that they are genuine about who they are, and to confirm that they haven’t been involved in any criminal activity. The last thing that you’d want to do, after all, is potentially put your business at risk by getting involved with someone who isn’t honest or has bad intentions.

Contact the Influencers

Once you have a list of influencers that you think would be a great fit, it is time to contact them. While you might think of messaging them on social media, consider that they probably get a high number of messages from people every day, so yours might be lost in the mix. Therefore, it might be a better idea to email them through their website. Or, cover all of your bases by contacting them through multiple channels to make sure your message gets through. Let them know why you want to work with them, what perks you can provide, and more to see if they truly are the right choice.