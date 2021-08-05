Insecurity: 10 Katsina LGAs Under Severe Attack Daily- Gov Masari Tells COAS

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has expressed that 10 out of the 34 Local Government Areas in the state are under severe attack daily by the bandits.

The governor disclosed this when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, on a courtesy visit on Thursday.

He told the COAS that 10 local government areas have been under repeated attacks from bandits who kill, rape, injure the people, burn houses, and rustle cattle.

Masari stated that the state government is unhappy with the current security situation in the state, adding that it must be brought to an end.

He restated that the issue of security in the country is a collective responsibility not only for the security agencies.

The governor described the insecurity level in Katsina as alarming, stressing that the insecurity issue in the state must be overcome and restore normalcy in the area.

“Here in Katsina, we have created three tiers of security success, from the community to the local, up to the state level, aimed at ensuring peace in our communities.

“We want peace restored as soon as possible and allow the military to go back to the barracks for the police to take over,” he said.