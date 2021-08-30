Insecurity: Buhari Set To ‘Crush Perpetrators’ Of Plateau Attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that his administration will ensure that all persons found culpable regarding the recent attacks in Plateau are brought to justice.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman.

Buhari appealed to Nigerians to embrace peace, and unite against violence.

He cautioned religious and community leaders against inciting residents to violence, and warned against misguided narratives on the security challenges in the country.

“The Presidency wishes to assure all citizens that as a government, the administration is on top of events and is moving ahead with force to crush the perpetrators of the recent incidents of unrest in Plateau State,” the statement reads.

“But to achieve success, our communities must unite against these horrific attacks. Retributive violence is not the answer.

“While these troubled communities are being reinforced with security personnel, our religious, traditional and other community leaders must not allow the use of their spaces for the propagation of violence and incitement to violence,” the statement read in part.