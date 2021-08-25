Insecurity: Matawalle Calls For State Of Emergency In Northern Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has called for a state of emergency in the northern part of the country over the security challenges in the region.

He made the call on Wednesday at a meeting with the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 10, Ali Janga, at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

The governor expressed serious concern about the series of attacks in many states in the region.

He expressed that a declaration of a state of emergency will address the problem of insecurity in the North.