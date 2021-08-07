Islamic New Year: Sultan Asks Muslims To Look Out For New Moon On Sunday

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III has asked Muslims to watch out for the new moon — signalling the beginning of new Islamic year of Muharram 1443 AH — on Sunday.

Muharram is the first month in the Islamic calendar and one of the four sacred months mentioned in the Quran.

In the month of Muharram, warfare is forbidden in Islam as faithful believed that their devotion during the sacred month attracts reward from Allah.

In a statement signed by Sambo Junaidu, chariman, advisory committee on religious affairs, sultanate council, Sokoto, the monarch asked Muslims to report the sighting of the moon to the nearest district for communication to the Sultan.

Abubakar prayed that Allah should assist Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, August 8, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443AH,” NAN quoted Sultan to have said.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking out for the new moon on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ he said.