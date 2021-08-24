It Was Difficult To Have A Boyfriend When I Was Fat – BBNaija’s Uriel

BBNaija See Gobbe season two ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa, has shared how difficult it was for her to get a boyfriend when she had more flesh on her body.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur shared this piece of information on her Instagram page.

Uriel revealed that she was single for five years while debunking the claims that men prefer thicker women.

“It’s funny how guys say they loved me thicker… but I was single for almost 5 years. Not even a Hi… abeg you no dey send me!! Now that I am fit… pls don’t ask me if I’m single even fine oyinbo dey look my way… I have always been comfortable big but I had health issues which I had to end by reducing weight. It’s not about being skinny because I am not!!! It’s about being healthy,” she wrote.