I’ve Had 2 Liposuction Surgeries, Waiting For My 3rd – Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that she has gone through two liposuction surgeries already and she is waiting on her third liposuction surgery.

The actress revealed this in a post on her Instagram page.

“I have laughed a lot lately on the subject IF YOU SURGERY YOU SHOULDNT USE WAIST TRAINER? Listen Up people You need to Waist eraser/trainer to follow up on your Lipo’s… You need your gym to be your best friend too(I am personally too lazy for that.. so I opt for Non surgical Body enhancement) Lipo is simply taking fat from one part of your body to another part most lacking… You eat everyday so fat gonna grow back sister..I have had 2 Lipo surgeries and waiting on my third,” she wrote.

See her post below: