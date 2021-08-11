JAMB Mop-Up UTME Results Out

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of results of over 17,000 candidates who sat for the Mop-Up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The examination was conducted in some select computer-based test centres (CBT) nationwide last Friday.

JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, announced the release of the results to The Nation on Tuesday in Abuja.

He directed candidates who wrote the examination to check the board’s website for their results.

Benjamin said: “The results of the examination have since been released and affected candidates are required to access their results using their registration number on www.jamb.gov.ng.

“The results were released on Monday. Over 17,000 that turned out for the examination have their results released.”