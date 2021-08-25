Kaduna Govt Condemns Attack On Defence Academy

The Kaduna State Government has condemned the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by bandits on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

“The Kaduna State Government has received with sadness the report of the unfortunate security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna in the early hours of Tuesday 24th August 2021. The security breach at the Academy led to the death of two personnel and abduction of one officer,” the statement reads.

“Being the host of the Academy and a partner in several spheres of national security and development, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been briefed of the development, and on behalf of the Government and People of Kaduna State, has prayed for the repose of the souls of the personnel who lost their lives. The Governor conveys heartfelt empathy to the Academy, and to the immediate families of the personnel, and also extends deep concern to the family of the abducted officer.

“Furthermore, the Government of Kaduna State extends its unreserved solidarity to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and all security agencies who are making immense sacrifices on different fronts.

“The Government hereby appeals to the good citizens of the state to volunteer useful information to the military and security agencies in the campaign against banditry and kidnapping, in the state and beyond.

“On its part, the Kaduna State Government will continue to take actions considered imperative in the campaign against bandits throughout the state.”