Kebbi Assembly Speaker, Deputy Impeached

The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumeen Kamba, and the Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Buhari-Aleiro, have been impeached.

Their impeachment was announced by the Chairman House Committee on Information and Culture, Muhammad Tukur, after a closed-door plenary session in the Assembly on Tuesday.

According to Tukur, the speaker was immediately replaced by Deputy Chief Whip, Muhammad Abubakar- Lolo (APC – Bagudo West) while the Deputy Speaker was replaced by Muhammad Ankwai (APC – Zuru).

While the reason for their impeachment was not disclosed, Tukur said 20 members of the Assembly out of 24 attended the closed-door session.

Some of those present included the Chief Whip, House Leader, Deputy House Leader among others.