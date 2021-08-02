Kidnappers Shot Dead As Police Rescue Wife Of Benue Commissioner

The Police in Benue State on Monday killed three suspected kidnappers after a gun battle to rescue a commissioner’s wife, Mrs Ann Unenge, who was abducted four days ago.

Mrs Unenge, the wife of the Benue State Commissioner of Lands and Survey, was whisked away alongside her driver on Thursday in Makurdi metropolis.

The woman’s abduction occurred less than one week after two housewives including a medical doctor’s wife, were also taken away at the new GRA in Makurdi.

It was learnt that the housewives regained freedom after a ransom of N6 million was paid by their families while the demand of N51 million was placed on the commissioner’s wife as at Saturday.

But, in a gun battle with the police on Monday afternoon, three of the kidnappers were killed while the woman and her driver who sustained injuries were rescued alive and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who led members of his cabinet to the police headquarters where the dead bodies of the suspects were displayed, hailed the Inspector General of Police and his men in Benue State for the feat.

Ortom said the police showed professionalism in engaging the suspected kidnappers in a heavy gun battle after they were able to trace them to their hideouts even as he thanked all those who volunteered useful information which led to the rescue of the woman and her driver.

The governor, however, ordered immediate demolition of the house where the deceased suspects used for their nefarious activities in line with the State’s law on kidnapping.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, DSP Catherine Anene, said the details of the incident would soon be made available to newsmen.